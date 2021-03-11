Qtum Trading Up 9.9% This Week (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. One Qtum coin can now be bought for about $6.11 or 0.00010606 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Qtum has traded up 9.9% against the US dollar. Qtum has a market cap of $600.43 million and approximately $348.32 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Qtum

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,226,820 coins and its circulating supply is 98,193,017 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Qtum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

