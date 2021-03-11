QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) Trading Up 0.4% This Week

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded up 26.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. During the last seven days, QuadrantProtocol has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. One QuadrantProtocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0227 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. QuadrantProtocol has a total market cap of $8.99 million and $122,456.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00052467 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00013056 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $401.24 or 0.00704896 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000347 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.73 or 0.00066275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00027440 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00033701 BTC.

About QuadrantProtocol

QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) is a token. QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 396,022,031 tokens. QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant . The official message board for QuadrantProtocol is medium.com/quadrantprotocol . The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol . QuadrantProtocol’s official website is www.quadrantprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Quadrant is a blockchain-based protocol that enables the access, creation, and distribution of data products and services with authenticity and provenance at its core. It will operate on a Proof of Authority consensus mechanism to handle more transactions, operate at a lower gas price, achieve faster transactions, and restrict malicious nodes from entering data. An external Proof of Work chain will be used as an anchor for security purposes. The Quadrant Network will utilise two different currencies for its protocol: eQuad and QUAD. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Quadrant Network (QUAD) is a major component of the ecosystem on the Quadrant Network, and is designed to be used solely on the network. eQuad is an ERC-20 standard-compliant placeholder digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain which would be sold, and which may be converted into QUAD via a gateway when the Quadrant Network mainnet is eventually launched. In this whitepaper, “eQuad” shall refer to the placeholder token prior to mainnet launch, and shall refer to QUAD after the mainnet launch. “

QuadrantProtocol Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuadrantProtocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuadrantProtocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

