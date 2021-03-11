Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Given New $41.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $56.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.36% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on XM. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Qualtrics International from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Qualtrics International from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qualtrics International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.65.

Shares of XM stock opened at $37.49 on Thursday. Qualtrics International has a 1 year low of $31.65 and a 1 year high of $57.28.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $213.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.50 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; a continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

