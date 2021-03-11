Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $213.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Qualtrics International’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Qualtrics International stock opened at $37.49 on Thursday. Qualtrics International has a one year low of $31.65 and a one year high of $57.28.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on XM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Qualtrics International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.65.

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; a continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

