Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Mar 11th, 2021


Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $213.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Qualtrics International’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Qualtrics International stock opened at $37.49 on Thursday. Qualtrics International has a one year low of $31.65 and a one year high of $57.28.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on XM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Qualtrics International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.65.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; a continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

