Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares Bought by Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC raised its position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,750 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Qualys by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,431 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,096,000 after purchasing an additional 31,158 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Qualys in the 4th quarter valued at about $369,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Qualys by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,431 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Qualys in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Qualys by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,654 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Qualys news, Director Sandra E. Bergeron sold 1,271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total value of $165,662.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,173,257.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total transaction of $2,319,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 237,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,436,834.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,434 shares of company stock worth $5,952,714. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $99.42. The stock had a trading volume of 13,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,361. Qualys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.37 and a 1 year high of $148.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.59 and its 200-day moving average is $105.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.25 and a beta of 0.79.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. Qualys had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The company had revenue of $94.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on QLYS. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Qualys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Qualys from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Qualys from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.80.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based platform that delivers information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall, as well as Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

