Quantstamp (QSP) Price Hits $0.0667 on Top Exchanges

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. Quantstamp has a total market cap of $47.60 million and $2.62 million worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantstamp token can now be bought for approximately $0.0667 or 0.00000117 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Quantstamp has traded 60.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00052514 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00012734 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.84 or 0.00702152 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000343 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.87 or 0.00066332 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00027482 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00033135 BTC.

Quantstamp Profile

QSP is a token. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Quantstamp is quantstamp.com

Quantstamp Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantstamp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantstamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

