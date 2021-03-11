Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) Now Covered by Oppenheimer

Stock analysts at Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 29.87% from the company’s current price.

QMCO has been the subject of several other reports. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Quantum from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Quantum in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Quantum from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.20.

NASDAQ QMCO opened at $8.47 on Tuesday. Quantum has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $9.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.94 and its 200 day moving average is $6.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.24 million, a PE ratio of -22.29 and a beta of 2.55.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $98.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Quantum will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Lewis W. Moorehead sold 13,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.37, for a total value of $84,797.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 144,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,420.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO J Michael Dodson sold 33,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.63, for a total transaction of $191,414.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 539,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,035,442.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,372 shares of company stock valued at $530,929 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QMCO. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Quantum by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,037,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,357,000 after acquiring an additional 802,931 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in Quantum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,325,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Quantum by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 683,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 104,655 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Quantum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $464,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Quantum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $492,000. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

About Quantum

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and video-like data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

