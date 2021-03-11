Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Northland Securities

Investment analysts at Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 36.05% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Quantum from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Quantum from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Quantum in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.20.

Shares of QMCO stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.82. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,715. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.82 and a beta of 2.55. Quantum has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $9.41.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $98.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Quantum will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Regan J. Macpherson sold 8,992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.37, for a total transaction of $57,279.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Fichthorn acquired 18,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.18 per share, with a total value of $116,184.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 124,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,893.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,372 shares of company stock worth $530,929 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quantum by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 96,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Quantum by 6.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quantum by 1.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 127,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Quantum by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 4,144 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Quantum by 233.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quantum Company Profile

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and video-like data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

