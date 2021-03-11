Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Trading 7.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 11th. Over the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000582 BTC on major exchanges. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market cap of $24.04 million and $72,307.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,244.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,787.90 or 0.03178778 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $197.52 or 0.00351174 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $543.19 or 0.00965754 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $219.67 or 0.00390565 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $186.96 or 0.00332395 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003613 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.06 or 0.00254343 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00021994 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 73,476,109 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

