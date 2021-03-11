QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Research Coverage Started at Robert W. Baird

Investment analysts at Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 5.35% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.80.

Shares of NYSE QS traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.94. 51,668 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,513,645. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.81. QuantumScape has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $132.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 25.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation develops and commercializes solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

