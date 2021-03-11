Quark (QRK) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $450.00

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 11th. One Quark coin can now be purchased for $0.0114 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Quark has traded 20.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Quark has a total market cap of $3.07 million and approximately $450.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Quark Coin Profile

Quark is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 269,148,702 coins. The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc

Quark Coin Trading

