Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Acquires 3,000 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 22.2% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 110.2% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 336.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HLT shares. Barclays raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $92.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Hilton Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Macquarie raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.74.

HLT stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $123.80. 2,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,963,389. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.87. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.30 and a 12 month high of $128.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.34 and a beta of 1.33.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.13). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 34.02% and a negative net margin of 5.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 3,410 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.13, for a total value of $423,283.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,541,322.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 57,121 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total value of $6,224,475.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 246,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,869,931.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,531 shares of company stock valued at $7,372,499. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Tempo by Hilton brands.

