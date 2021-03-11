Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 21,500 Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in NIO by 12,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in NIO by 1,133.3% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in NIO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in NIO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in NIO by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE NIO traded up $2.05 on Thursday, reaching $43.37. 353,584 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,639,305. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $55.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.43 and a beta of 2.81. Nio Inc – has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $66.99.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 133.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.73) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Nomura Instinet initiated coverage on NIO in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.30 price target on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on NIO in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on NIO from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. HSBC increased their price target on NIO from $44.70 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Nomura initiated coverage on NIO in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.30 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

