Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Buys 47,000 Shares of The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) by 146.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,000 shares during the quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC owned 0.05% of The Michaels Companies worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in The Michaels Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in The Michaels Companies by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,061 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in The Michaels Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The Michaels Companies by 506.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 6,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Michaels Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $79,000.

MIK traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $21.96. The stock had a trading volume of 18,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,710,846. The Michaels Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $22.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.18. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 3.18.

The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. The Michaels Companies had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 20.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Michaels Companies, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MIK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of The Michaels Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of The Michaels Companies in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of The Michaels Companies in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of The Michaels Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for hobbyist and do-it-yourself home decorators in the United States and Canada. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 basic and seasonal stock-keeping units (SKUs) in arts, crafts, framing, floral, and home dÃ©cor and seasonal merchandise.

