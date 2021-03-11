Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Buys Shares of 28,471 Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 28,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 189,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,010,000 after buying an additional 18,527 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Exelon by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,161,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,257,773,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964,983 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Exelon by 108.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 103,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after purchasing an additional 53,700 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Exelon by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in Exelon by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

Exelon stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.01. 26,747 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,333,502. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.09. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.28 and a fifty-two week high of $46.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.62 and its 200-day moving average is $41.90.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Exelon had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.52%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Exelon from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Exelon from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.17.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

