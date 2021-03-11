Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Decreases Position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC cut its stake in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Graham were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GHC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Graham by 8,068.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 178,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 175,821 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Graham by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Graham by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,397,000 after buying an additional 16,511 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of Graham by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 42,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,615,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Graham by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,773,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Graham from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Graham stock traded up $7.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $592.97. The company had a trading volume of 10,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,746. Graham Holdings has a 1-year low of $267.89 and a 1-year high of $634.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $586.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $484.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.10.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $11.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.73 by $0.65. Graham had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 4.71%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%.

In other Graham news, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 72 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total value of $38,008.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 643 shares in the company, valued at $339,439.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Stephen Rosen sold 8,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.51, for a total transaction of $4,095,259.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,724,589.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Graham

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

