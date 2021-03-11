Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 50.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,970 shares during the quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 173,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,347 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the third quarter worth approximately $2,324,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 47.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,763,000 after purchasing an additional 18,340 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 8.4% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 773,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,388,000 after purchasing an additional 40,417 shares during the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HAS traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $97.20. The company had a trading volume of 534 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,772. The firm has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.33 and a 52-week high of $101.24.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Hasbro in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Hasbro from $115.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Hasbro from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Hasbro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hasbro presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.10.

In related news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 42,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.07, for a total value of $3,997,692.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,435,409.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

