Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Sells 14,000 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lessened its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 40.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Evergy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 95.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EVRG traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.15. 1,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,851,485. The company has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.91. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.01 and a twelve month high of $65.43.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Evergy had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 8.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. Evergy’s payout ratio is 74.05%.

In related news, CFO Kirkland B. Andrews purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.48 per share, with a total value of $534,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,271.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony D. Somma sold 32,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $1,734,954.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,836.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri. It generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas and oil, uranium, wind, hydroelectric, landfill gas, and solar energy sources, as well as other renewable sources.

