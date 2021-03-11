Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Sells 168,906 Shares of Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC reduced its position in Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) by 60.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168,906 shares during the quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC owned about 0.58% of Neuronetics worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Neuronetics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,318,000. Archon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neuronetics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,173,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 419.2% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 934,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,383,000 after purchasing an additional 754,558 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 521,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 225,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 289,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 18,511 shares during the last quarter. 63.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Neuronetics from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Neuronetics from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. William Blair upgraded shares of Neuronetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Neuronetics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neuronetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Neuronetics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Shares of Neuronetics stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.90. 1,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575,618. Neuronetics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $22.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.73 million, a PE ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 3.05.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.05. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 61.44% and a negative return on equity of 88.76%. The company had revenue of $15.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.21 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Neuronetics news, CEO Keith J. Sullivan sold 22,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total transaction of $429,870.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 602,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,338,879.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 7,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total transaction of $138,122.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 261,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,758,564.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,383 shares of company stock worth $622,058 in the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

