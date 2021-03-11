Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Takes $1.03 Million Position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 179,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1,275.2% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 6,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 6,376 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth $66,000.

Shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.47. 693,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 870,511. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $7.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.03%.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Profile

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

