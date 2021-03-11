Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Takes Position in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 170,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Newmark Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,837,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,003,000 after purchasing an additional 901,530 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Newmark Group by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,515,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,629,000 after acquiring an additional 722,910 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Newmark Group by 518.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,098,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,007,000 after acquiring an additional 920,622 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Newmark Group by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,090,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,946,000 after acquiring an additional 455,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Newmark Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,559,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NMRK traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.34. 483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 943,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.85. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.49 and a 52-week high of $11.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.56.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $601.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.03 million. Newmark Group had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 33.13%. On average, analysts predict that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.47%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Newmark Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Newmark Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Newmark Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.39.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, loan sales, mortgage broking and equity-raising under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

