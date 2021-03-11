Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) by 31.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 75,400 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC owned 0.09% of Embraer worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ERJ. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Embraer in the fourth quarter worth about $15,862,000. Oldfield Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Embraer by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 5,282,065 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,500 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Embraer in the fourth quarter worth about $6,843,000. Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Embraer by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 2,186,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,891,000 after purchasing an additional 862,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Embraer in the fourth quarter worth about $4,604,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Embraer from $4.60 to $4.80 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Embraer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.51.

Embraer stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.84. 18,984 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,708,946. Embraer S.A. has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $12.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.19.

About Embraer

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Defense and Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems.

