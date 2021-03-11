Quixant (LON:QXT) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $124.77

Shares of Quixant Plc (LON:QXT) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 124.77 ($1.63) and traded as low as GBX 119.20 ($1.56). Quixant shares last traded at GBX 120 ($1.57), with a volume of 44,410 shares.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 124.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 124.31. The firm has a market cap of £79.74 million and a P/E ratio of 26.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Quixant Company Profile (LON:QXT)

Quixant Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of PC-based gaming platforms and display solutions for the gaming and slot machine industry worldwide. The company designs, develops, and delivers electronic displays into the industrial marketplace; and offers gaming monitors, such as floating and standard gaming monitors, and button decks.

