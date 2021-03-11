R. F. Lafferty Initiates Coverage on Canoo (NYSE:GOEV)

R. F. Lafferty began coverage on shares of Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. R. F. Lafferty’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 58.95% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of NYSE:GOEV traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.47. 206,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,299,994. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.24. Canoo has a 12 month low of $9.21 and a 12 month high of $24.90.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOEV. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Canoo during the 4th quarter worth about $16,735,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Canoo during the 4th quarter worth about $5,269,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canoo during the 4th quarter worth about $1,027,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canoo during the 4th quarter worth about $932,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canoo during the 4th quarter worth about $916,000.

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers business-to-business (B2B) delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, and sport vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

