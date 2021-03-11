Radix Reaches Market Capitalization of $119.37 Million (EXRD)

Radix (CURRENCY:EXRD) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. During the last seven days, Radix has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar. One Radix token can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000280 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Radix has a market cap of $119.37 million and $1.08 million worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Radix alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $289.90 or 0.00499880 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.88 or 0.00063596 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.05 or 0.00053546 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.65 or 0.00071813 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $326.53 or 0.00563035 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000591 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.19 or 0.00072743 BTC.

About Radix

The official website for Radix is www.radixdlt.com . The official message board for Radix is www.radixdlt.com/blog

Buying and Selling Radix

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radix using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Radix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.