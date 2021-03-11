Raise (RAISE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $11.00

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 11th. In the last seven days, Raise has traded 31.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Raise has a market cap of $85,729.27 and approximately $11.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raise coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00052535 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00012558 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $401.43 or 0.00703416 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000349 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.73 or 0.00066114 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00027408 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 65.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000870 BTC.

About Raise

RAISE is a coin. Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 coins. Raise’s official website is herotoken.io . The official message board for Raise is medium.com/@HeroToken . Raise’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Buying and Selling Raise

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raise directly using U.S. dollars.

