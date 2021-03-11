Rally One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.59 Million (RLY)

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 11th. During the last week, Rally has traded down 3% against the dollar. One Rally coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000497 BTC on major exchanges. Rally has a total market capitalization of $17.45 million and approximately $1.59 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rally alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $288.98 or 0.00501245 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.98 or 0.00064150 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.93 or 0.00053647 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00071736 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $324.94 or 0.00563627 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000591 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.01 or 0.00072875 BTC.

Rally Coin Profile

Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,897,283 coins. The official message board for Rally is medium.com/@rallyapp . Rally’s official website is www.rallyapp.com . Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

Buying and Selling Rally

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rally should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rally using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rally Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rally and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.