RAMP (RAMP) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $6.62 Million

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. One RAMP token can now be bought for $0.41 or 0.00000711 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. RAMP has a market capitalization of $78.86 million and approximately $6.62 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, RAMP has traded up 70.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $294.40 or 0.00511279 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.39 or 0.00064942 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.59 or 0.00054857 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.42 or 0.00071927 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $333.32 or 0.00578887 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000585 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.32 or 0.00073496 BTC.

RAMP Profile

RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 192,727,564 tokens. The official website for RAMP is rampdefi.com

Buying and Selling RAMP

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAMP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RAMP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

