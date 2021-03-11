Rate3 (RTE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $931,587.19

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. During the last week, Rate3 has traded 37.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Rate3 has a market cap of $931,587.19 and approximately $186,769.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rate3 token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.11 or 0.00052167 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00012078 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.47 or 0.00697387 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000335 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.34 or 0.00066429 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00027445 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00036072 BTC.

About Rate3

Rate3 (CRYPTO:RTE) is a token. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 tokens. The official website for Rate3 is www.rate3.network . The official message board for Rate3 is medium.com/official-rate3 . Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapore, Rate3 is a decentralized payment platform. It works as a bridge between enterprises and the Blockchain through a protocol for cross-chain, cross-border payments and credit scoring empowered by Stellar and Ethereum blockchains. The RTE token is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that acts as a medium for exchange on the Rate3 Ecosystem. In addition, it serves to encourage good behavior and punishing bad conducts. “

Rate3 Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rate3 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rate3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

