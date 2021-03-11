Rathbone Brothers Plc (LON:RAT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Rathbone Brothers Plc (LON:RAT) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,011.80 ($26.28).

RAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Rathbone Brothers from GBX 1,850 ($24.17) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Rathbone Brothers from GBX 1,846 ($24.12) to GBX 2,184 ($28.53) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

Get Rathbone Brothers alerts:

RAT opened at GBX 1,602 ($20.93) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.94. The firm has a market cap of £921.50 million and a P/E ratio of 33.82. Rathbone Brothers has a 52 week low of GBX 1,194 ($15.60) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,777 ($23.22). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,579.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,572.02.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a GBX 47 ($0.61) dividend. This is a positive change from Rathbone Brothers’s previous dividend of $25.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. Rathbone Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 1.47%.

About Rathbone Brothers

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust managed, financial planning, unitized portfolio, managed portfolio, select portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Rathbone Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rathbone Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.