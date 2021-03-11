Ravencoin Classic (RVC) Trading Up 1.7% Over Last Week

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 11th. In the last seven days, Ravencoin Classic has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar. Ravencoin Classic has a market capitalization of $2.38 million and approximately $65,899.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ravencoin Classic coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $281.89 or 0.00501177 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.85 or 0.00065515 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.56 or 0.00057896 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.57 or 0.00072125 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $302.31 or 0.00537494 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.18 or 0.00074990 BTC.

About Ravencoin Classic

Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,232,140,000 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io . Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic

Buying and Selling Ravencoin Classic

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ravencoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

