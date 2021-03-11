Raymond James Boosts Chubb (NYSE:CB) Price Target to $200.00

Chubb (NYSE:CB) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 16.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America downgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chubb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.33.

CB stock traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $172.25. 8,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,694,023. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $161.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.03. The stock has a market cap of $77.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb has a fifty-two week low of $87.35 and a fifty-two week high of $176.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. Chubb’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Chubb will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Chubb news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.60, for a total transaction of $1,006,540.00. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $924,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,822,061.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,182 shares of company stock valued at $6,517,228. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CB. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 12.1% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 11.5% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 17,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 11.8% during the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 28,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 26.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 494,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,418,000 after purchasing an additional 102,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 18.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

