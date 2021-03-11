Raymond James Boosts Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) Price Target to $10.00

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) had its target price increased by analysts at Raymond James from $9.00 to $10.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 103.25% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on KDMN. Mizuho assumed coverage on Kadmon in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Kadmon has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Shares of Kadmon stock opened at $4.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $845.34 million, a PE ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.23. Kadmon has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $5.73.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). Kadmon had a negative return on equity of 85.07% and a negative net margin of 768.36%. As a group, analysts predict that Kadmon will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Kadmon by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 170,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 48,347 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Kadmon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kadmon by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 27,461 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Kadmon by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 12,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kadmon by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,113,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,623,000 after buying an additional 237,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Kadmon Company Profile

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host and fibrotic diseases; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

