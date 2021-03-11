Raymond James Increases Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Price Target to $16.00

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Raymond James from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 8.04% from the stock’s current price.

HPE has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.39.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

NYSE:HPE opened at $14.81 on Tuesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $7.43 and a twelve month high of $15.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.51 and a 200-day moving average of $11.17. The firm has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 18,290 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $220,028.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,622.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 12,222 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $147,152.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,955.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Quantum Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 82.2% in the third quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 3,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,062.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.