Raymond James Raises Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Price Target to $25.00

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.52% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on EPRT. Truist raised their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.15.

Shares of EPRT opened at $22.62 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.30 and its 200-day moving average is $20.10. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $6.08 and a 12 month high of $24.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.68 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 14.29, a current ratio of 14.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 31.54%. As a group, research analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPRT. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 43,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 14,224 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,053,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,300,000 after purchasing an additional 61,253 shares during the last quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,575,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 230,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,887,000 after purchasing an additional 21,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 718,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,408,000 after purchasing an additional 221,698 shares during the last quarter.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

