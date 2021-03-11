Raymond James Raises Pipestone Energy (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) Price Target to $2.00

Pipestone Energy (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $1.25 to $2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.39% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on BKBEF. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Pipestone Energy and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Pipestone Energy from $1.75 to $2.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Pipestone Energy from $1.25 to $1.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BKBEF remained flat at $$1.57 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,555. Pipestone Energy has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.62.

About Pipestone Energy

Pipestone Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Pipestone Energy Corp. is a subsidiary of Canadian Non-Operated Resources LP.

