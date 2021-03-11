Raymond James Raises Pipestone Energy (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) Price Target to $2.00

Pipestone Energy (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $1.25 to $2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.39% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on BKBEF. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Pipestone Energy and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Pipestone Energy from $1.75 to $2.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Pipestone Energy from $1.25 to $1.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BKBEF remained flat at $$1.57 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,555. Pipestone Energy has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.62.

Pipestone Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Pipestone Energy Corp. is a subsidiary of Canadian Non-Operated Resources LP.

