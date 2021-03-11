Raymond James Raises Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Price Target to $40.00

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $35.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.73% from the company’s current price.

RRGB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.43.

Shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock traded up $0.61 on Wednesday, hitting $37.13. 5,197 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,708. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $578.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.85. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a one year low of $4.04 and a one year high of $39.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.69). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 25.18% and a negative return on equity of 64.97%. The firm had revenue of $201.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’s quarterly revenue was down 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post -10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,326 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,236 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,684 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

