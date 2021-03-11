Raymond James Upgrades Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) to Outperform

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) was upgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $33.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 14.78% from the company’s previous close.

BE has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bloom Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.86.

NYSE BE opened at $28.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.88 and a beta of 3.77. Bloom Energy has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $44.95.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $249.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.41 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Bloom Energy will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Hari Pillai sold 39,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total transaction of $1,145,165.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,667,635.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher White sold 8,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total transaction of $225,017.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 369,747 shares of company stock worth $10,760,443. Company insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BE. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 114.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 49.58% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

