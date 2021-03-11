Raymond James Upgrades Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) to “Outperform”

Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) was upgraded by Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BNEFF. CIBC upgraded shares of Bonterra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy from $1.25 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.36.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BNEFF opened at $2.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.42. Bonterra Energy has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $3.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.50.

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

