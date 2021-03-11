Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. lowered its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 224,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,396 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies accounts for about 0.9% of Burney Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Burney Co.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $16,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.22.

NYSE RTX traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $75.28. 52,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,661,893. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.44 and its 200-day moving average is $66.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $78.17.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

