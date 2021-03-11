Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Stake Lifted by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 205.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,925 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $7,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LGL Partners LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 8,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 27,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 29,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. DZ Bank raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.22.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $75.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.51. The company has a market capitalization of $114.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $78.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

