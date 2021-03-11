RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.20 Million

Brokerages predict that RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) will post $31.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for RBB Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $30.20 million and the highest is $32.20 million. RBB Bancorp posted sales of $28.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will report full-year sales of $129.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $124.50 million to $133.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $133.15 million, with estimates ranging from $129.40 million to $136.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover RBB Bancorp.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $33.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.00 million. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 21.28%.

RBB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded RBB Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Hovde Group assumed coverage on RBB Bancorp in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.13.

RBB stock opened at $22.16 on Thursday. RBB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $22.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $433.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is an increase from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.62%.

In related news, Director Chuang I. Lin sold 10,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total value of $201,052.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,198.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in RBB Bancorp by 357.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of RBB Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $564,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of RBB Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 32.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans.

