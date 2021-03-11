RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Shares Sold by Polaris Capital Management LLC

Polaris Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) by 32.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,162 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of RBB Bancorp worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 309.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 357.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of RBB Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. 32.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RBB shares. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of RBB Bancorp in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded RBB Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. RBB Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.13.

In other RBB Bancorp news, Director Chuang I. Lin sold 10,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total transaction of $201,052.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,289 shares in the company, valued at $659,198.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 20.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:RBB traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.39. 720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,225. RBB Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $22.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $438.08 million, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.93.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 21.28%. The company had revenue of $33.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RBB Bancorp will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.62%.

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans.

