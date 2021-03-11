RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Shares Purchased by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC owned 0.14% of RBC Bearings worth $6,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROLL. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 199.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 4.9% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 23.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 188,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,851,000 after purchasing an additional 36,335 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 7.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 2.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 547,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,350,000 after purchasing an additional 14,874 shares during the period. 96.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ROLL stock opened at $189.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.47 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.10 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.42. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1-year low of $77.63 and a 1-year high of $204.82.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $145.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.22 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 16.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. Analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ROLL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised RBC Bearings from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on RBC Bearings from $118.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.50.

In related news, COO Daniel A. Bergeron sold 6,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.59, for a total transaction of $1,140,967.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Stewart sold 917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.84, for a total value of $163,996.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,159 shares of company stock valued at $13,979,741 over the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RBC Bearings Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

