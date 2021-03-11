RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Trading 5.3% Higher

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK)’s share price traded up 5.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $70.75 and last traded at $69.60. 104,717 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 102,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.09.

A number of research firms have commented on RICK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet raised shares of RCI Hospitality from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Sidoti lifted their target price on shares of RCI Hospitality from $35.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Get RCI Hospitality alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $626.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.03.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.07. RCI Hospitality had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a positive return on equity of 2.96%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.37%.

In other RCI Hospitality news, CFO Bradley Lim Chhay purchased 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.00 per share, with a total value of $39,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RICK. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in RCI Hospitality by 310.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in RCI Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in RCI Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in RCI Hospitality by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 19,618 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 8,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,998 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

RCI Hospitality Company Profile (NASDAQ:RICK)

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

Further Reading: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for RCI Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCI Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.