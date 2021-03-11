RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Trading 10.4% Higher

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT)’s stock price traded up 10.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.20 and last traded at $4.14. 427,360 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 1,893,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.75.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of RCM Technologies from $1.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RCM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $49.49 million, a PE ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.11.
RCM Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:RCMT)
RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.
