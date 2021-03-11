RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Trading 10.4% Higher

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT)’s stock price traded up 10.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.20 and last traded at $4.14. 427,360 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 1,893,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.75.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of RCM Technologies from $1.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RCM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $49.49 million, a PE ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.11.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in RCM Technologies stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 45,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.38% of RCM Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. 23.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RCM Technologies Company Profile

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

