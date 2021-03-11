RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded RE/MAX from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Compass Point cut RE/MAX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on RE/MAX from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

Get RE/MAX alerts:

In related news, CAO Brett A. Ritchie sold 2,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $106,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,204 shares of company stock worth $128,507. 2.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMAX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in RE/MAX by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,480,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,458,000 after buying an additional 285,920 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in RE/MAX by 330.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 154,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,610,000 after acquiring an additional 118,534 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 168.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after acquiring an additional 94,190 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 158.1% in the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 126,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,546,000 after acquiring an additional 77,430 shares during the period. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RE/MAX during the third quarter worth $2,256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RE/MAX stock opened at $41.09 on Thursday. RE/MAX has a 52 week low of $14.40 and a 52 week high of $43.85. The company has a market capitalization of $763.29 million, a PE ratio of 59.55 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.14. RE/MAX had a return on equity of 44.11% and a net margin of 4.80%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RE/MAX will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from RE/MAX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. RE/MAX’s payout ratio is presently 47.67%.

About RE/MAX

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: RE/MAX Franchising, Motto Franchising, Marketing Funds, and Other. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for RE/MAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RE/MAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.