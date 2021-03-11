Real Good Food (LON:RGD) Trading Down 6.7%

Real Good Food plc (LON:RGD)’s share price dropped 6.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.50 ($0.05). Approximately 253,428 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 409% from the average daily volume of 49,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.75 ($0.05).

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4.35. The stock has a market cap of £3.48 million and a P/E ratio of -0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,836.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.15.

About Real Good Food (LON:RGD)

Real Good Food plc sources, manufactures, and distributes food products to the manufacturing, wholesale, retail, and export sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two divisions, Cake Decoration, and Food Ingredients. The company manufactures and sells cake decoration products, including sugar paste, marzipan, soft icings, mallows, and caramels under Renshaw brand; and edible glitters, dusts, powders and food paints, and brushes and pens for sugar craft sector under Rainbow Dust Colors brand.

