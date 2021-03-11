Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) EVP Sells $278,044.89 in Stock

Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) EVP Marilyn J. Wasser sold 16,923 shares of Realogy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $278,044.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,486 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,254.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of RLGY stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.72. 2,128,592 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,652,803. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.06. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $18.94.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.03). Realogy had a negative net margin of 7.68% and a positive return on equity of 9.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realogy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Realogy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Twin Tree Management LP raised its position in shares of Realogy by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 4,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Realogy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Realogy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Realogy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Realogy from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Realogy in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

About Realogy

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through four segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group, and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

