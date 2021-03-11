RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) Stake Boosted by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,502 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in RealPage were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RealPage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of RealPage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of RealPage by 22.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of RealPage by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,593 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RealPage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,000. 91.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ RP opened at $86.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.85 and a beta of 1.20. RealPage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.91 and a 1 year high of $89.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $298.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.66 million. RealPage had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 4.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that RealPage, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

RP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. William Blair downgraded RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. JMP Securities upped their target price on RealPage from $80.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $88.75 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, RealPage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.94.

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite that generates lease documents, manages service requests, measures acuity of senior residents, enables senior community management, and manages procurement activities; and Propertyware, which offers accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, and portal services, as well as screening and payment solutions.

